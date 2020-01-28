I'm Not Ready But Here I Go: LeBron James Releases 1st Statement Since Kobe Bryant's Death

NBA legend Kove Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away tragically in a helicopter crash, along with seven other passengers and crew when the Sikorsky S-76 slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant, who was only 41 years old, was a sporting icon and his death sent shockwaves around the wall as sporting stars, politicians and the entertainment industry all paid their tributes to the big man.

Bryant was extremely close to another NBA rockstar LeBron James and his last tweet was congratulating James for surpassing him as the No.3 on the NBA all-time scoring list with 33,644 points.

Since Bryant's death, James' social media handles had been quiet but on Tuesday, James finally broke his silence and wrote for Bryant in an Instagram post with several of their photographs.

"I'm Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!

"I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids.

"I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life," James wrote.

A five-time NBA champion for his only team, the LA Lakers, and a double Olympic gold medalist, Bryant was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

He was traveling on his private helicopter from Orange County, where he lived, to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks where his daughter was set to play.

