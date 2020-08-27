SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

I'm Okay: Ajax's Daley Blind 'Feeling Fine' After Collapsing During Game

Daley Blind (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Daley Blind (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ajax Amsterdam said Daley Blind Ajax would undergo further tests before resuming training

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
Share this:

Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after he collapsed during Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off.

The 30-year-old Netherlands defender dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch.

"Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I'm okay and feeling fine," Blind said on Twitter.

The former Manchester United defender was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game last year. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and returned to action in February.

Ajax said in a statement that Blind would undergo further tests before resuming training.

Next Story
Loading