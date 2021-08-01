'I'm on Cloud Nine': PV Sindhu Full of Emotions After Winning Bronze at Tokyo 2020

PV Sindhu made history as she became the first Indian woman and only the second India to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games on Sunday and the shuttler had a lot of emotions running through her as she bagged the bronze medal. She beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to bag her second Olympic medal. She said she was not sure if she should be happy about the bronze or be sad about the missed opportunity of another final but in the end, she felt she did really well.

Sindhu is only the fourth female shuttler in Olympic history to win medals in back-to-back Games. She was on her aggressive best throughout the match and remained in her zone as she beat Bingjiao in 53 minutes.

“It makes me feel really happy because I’ve worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I’m really happy and I think I’ve done really well. It’s a proud moment getting a medal for my country," she said in a BWF interview.

Sindhu said she was going to “enjoy this moment" as she and her family have worked hard for it. “I’m on cloud nine. My family have worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I’m very thankful. And my sponsors have given me their best so I’d like to thank them and enjoy the moment."

She was thankful to all her fans for the love they have showered on her and said, “A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I’m very thankful to each and everyone of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses."

Sindhu said both Bingjiao and her came to the match at the back of losses on Saturday and what was important for both of them was getting a medal for the country. “I was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It’s not easy. It’s a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax."

Sindhu said she was definitely looking forward to making the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here