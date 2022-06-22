I'm Pained to See Kids And Young Adults Fall Into the Trap of Smoking And Chewing Tobacco: Sangram Singh

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh has shared his views on how tobacco is harming society and affecting the life of both youth and adults. Sangram, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, also opened up on the struggles of his childhood as he was born a premature baby.

Sangram won the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship for back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. He is also known for his philanthropy and motivational speeches which helped him garnered more popularity.

Talking about his childhood days, Sangram said he was confined to a wheelchair for more than 8 years as he had severe arthritis.

“Today, people recognise me as a wrestler of international stature, but very few would believe that I was born as a premature baby, and was confined to a wheelchair for more than 8 years of my childhood due to severe arthritis (joint pain). Every day of those years was a struggle for me and my family. Doctors, who felt I would not survive for long, had given up on me. But thanks to the care and blessings of my mother and a strong will, I recovered subsequently and was fortunate to earn the chance to represent my country in sports tournaments,” Sangram said.

Sangram advised the youth of the country to stop blowing their lives in smoke and work on themselves to become their best versions.

“Having survived a tough childhood, I am pained to see kids and young adults around me fall into the trap of smoking and chewing tobacco, unaware that this evil can handicap them for life. Life is precious and we have to live it to its best potential. How wonderful it would be if our kids and youth, who abuse tobacco, could stop blowing their lives in smoke, and transform themselves to become the best of what they can be. Only good life values and resolute minds can help India grow into a better and stronger nation,” he added.



He further said that the majority of smokes also had adverse effects on the COVID-19.

“More and more evidence is emerging of a Young India falling into the grip of Non- communicable diseases (NCDs), most of which are caused by tobacco-addiction. As this coincides with the Covid-19 epidemic, evidence suggests smokers are up to 50% more likely to suffer from the adverse effects of coronavirus infection,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.