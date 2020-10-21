Immobile Scores 1, Sets Up 1 In Lazio 3-1 Win Over Dortmund

ROME: Playing in the Champions League group phase for the first time in 13 years, Lazio looked like it couldnt wait to return.

The Roman club scored two early goals in a convincing 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile netted the first against his former club, and Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz scored an own-goal when a shot was deflected in off his head.

Erling Haaland pulled one back for Dortmund in the 71st but Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro restored Lazio’s two-goal advantage five minutes later.

In the other Group F opener, Club Brugge stunned Zenit St. Petersburg with a stoppage-time winner from Charles De Ketelaere to win 2-1.

A crowd of 1,000 fans was allowed in to the Stadio Olimpico and the supporters were quickly on their feet when Immobile chipped in a delightful goal after just six minutes.

Taking a rolling cross from Joaqun Correa, Immobile used one touch to lift the ball past the charging Hitz and into the far corner.

It was Immobiles fifth career goal in the Champions League — with his previous four having come while playing for Dortmund in 2014-15.

Less than 20 minutes later, a header by the near post from Luis Felipe bounced in off Hitz following a corner.

The match had been billed as a duel between prolific scorers Immobile and Haaland, and the 20-year-old Haaland also needed just one touch to score with a rising shot into the roof of the net.

Immobile scored 36 goals in 37 Serie A matches last season, while the 20-year-old Haaland has 17 goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund.

Immobile got behind the defense on a counterattack and pulled the ball back for Akpa-Akpro to finish.

