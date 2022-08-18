Impact Wrestling Extends Partnership With Eurosport India to Broadcast the Promotion's World-Class Content

Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that the Company’s professional wrestling promotion IMPACT Wrestling has extended its landmark partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channel Eurosport India—ensuring that viewers across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will continue to enjoy IMPACT’s world-class content.

The agreement includes LIVE broadcasts of all live IMPACT Plus specials, giving Eurosport India viewers the best seats in the house for all the intense matchups, over-the-top drama, and larger-than-life competitors that only IMPACT can provide. Additionally, the extension features the launch of the all-new Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha, which showcases highlights from IMPACT— the promotion’s weekly flagship program, as well as exclusive matches, and definitive moments from IMPACT Wrestling’s groundbreaking history spanning more than two decades.

“IMPACT Wrestling has amassed a large and loyal fan base around the world, and India has always been one of our most passionate markets,” said Scott D’Amore, Executive VP of IMPACT Wrestling. “We are excited to renew our successful partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and Eurosport India, headlined by a slate of exciting live specials and the debut of the new Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha. We understand the power of local language in sports broadcasting and this extended partnership reinforces our commitment to customizing content that caters to the Indian market, while putting the spotlight on some of our prominent Indian talent, including fast-rising Punjab native Bhupinder Gujjar.”

Ruchir Jain, Head of Eurosport, South Asia- Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. as the broadcasters for IMPACT Wrestling which has received a huge popularity in India through Eurosport. As one of the leaders in pro wrestling content in the Indian market we are confident that our extension of the relationship with IMPACT wrestling is only going to bring more joy and happiness to our loyal fanbase.

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe, enlisting legendary performers such as Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, AJ Styles, and many more throughout its storied legacy. IMPACT’s current roster showcases a selection of world-class athletes led by IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), Knockouts World Tag Team Champions VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green), and Digital Media Champion Brian Myers. Other IMPACT superstars include Moose, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, Eric Young, PCO, Rhino and Trey Miguel; and the hard-hitting Knockouts Division featuring Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Gisele Shaw, Mickie James, Mia Yim and Su Yung.

In addition to India and its Subcontinent, IMPACT Wrestling programming is televised globally in 120 countries including on fellow Anthem properties AXS TV in the US and Fight Network in Canada, as well as digitally via YouTube, Facebook and its live streaming channels available on Pluto TV, Roku, Xumo and other free ad-supported platforms

