Impressive Dominic Thiem Races into Hamburg Quarter-finals

Top seed Dominic Thiem eased past Australian John Millman 6-2 6-2 at the German Tennis Championships on Thursday to reach his 10th quarter-final of the season.French Open finalist Thiem sprinted out of the blocks in glorious Hamburg sunshine, breaking Millman's serve twice before serving out the opening set in 33 minutes.The 24-year-old Austrian carried that momentum throughout the second set, converting a further two break points on his way to a comfortable victory.Thiem extended his match win record to 38-11 for the season, which includes two claycourt titles in Buenos Aires and Lyon. He will next face Czech Nicolas Jarry for a place in the semi-finals.Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta was leading 6-2 4-0 when his opponent Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire due to a hip injury.Up next for the third seed is Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who roared back from 1-6 down in the first set tiebreak to beat 2013 finalist Pablo Cuevas 7-6(6) 6-4.