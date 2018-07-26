GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Impressive Dominic Thiem Races into Hamburg Quarter-finals

Top seed Dominic Thiem eased past Australian John Millman 6-2 6-2 at the German Tennis Championships on Thursday to reach his 10th quarter-final of the season.

Reuters

Updated:July 26, 2018, 9:25 PM IST
Austria's Dominic Thiem (Image: AP)
French Open finalist Thiem sprinted out of the blocks in glorious Hamburg sunshine, breaking Millman's serve twice before serving out the opening set in 33 minutes.

The 24-year-old Austrian carried that momentum throughout the second set, converting a further two break points on his way to a comfortable victory.

Thiem extended his match win record to 38-11 for the season, which includes two claycourt titles in Buenos Aires and Lyon. He will next face Czech Nicolas Jarry for a place in the semi-finals.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta was leading 6-2 4-0 when his opponent Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire due to a hip injury.

Up next for the third seed is Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, who roared back from 1-6 down in the first set tiebreak to beat 2013 finalist Pablo Cuevas 7-6(6) 6-4.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
