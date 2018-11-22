English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Improved Liverpool Have More to Offer, Says Klopp
Liverpool have made their joint-best start to a Premier League campaign since it was launched in 1992, but manager Jurgen Klopp sees no reason why they cannot improve further heading into the packed English festive fixture schedule.
Jurgen Klopp. (Image credit: Reuters)
Liverpool have made their joint-best start to a Premier League campaign since it was launched in 1992, but manager Jurgen Klopp sees no reason why they cannot improve further heading into the packed English festive fixture schedule.
The unbeaten Merseyside club are second after 12 matches on 30 points, two behind defending champions Manchester City.
Klopp, however, has demanded more from his players as they look to deliver a first piece of silverware at Anfield since the League Cup triumph in 2012.
"We can improve... we have to and we will," the German said at a gala dinner in support of the LFC Foundation.
"But between our best football and now, we have to win football games. That's how it is and that's what we've done already."
At this stage last year, Liverpool had already lost two league games and were fifth in the standings, but a string of assured defensive displays have ensured they are one of three clubs still unbeaten along with Manchester City and Chelsea.
"There's absolutely no reason for criticising the boys, they do a really good job," the manager added.
"So many things are better than last year: defending is better, set-pieces are better; we are much more mature in games, game management is better. So many things are better."
Liverpool have struggled to rediscover their spark in Europe, however, with away defeats against Red Star Belgrade and Napoli in the group stage leaving their qualification hopes in the balance.
"There were two days we were really not good, that's true," Klopp said. "But a very intense period is coming up now. There has been a lot of improvement so far and there is still space for further improvement."
Liverpool travel to Watford in the league on Saturday before visiting Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
