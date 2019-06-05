Imran Tahir: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Imran Tahir is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 40 years old.
Imran Tahir celebrates fall of a wicket.
Imran Tahir is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 27, 1979 in Lahore. He is 40 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and bowls legbreak googly. He bats right-handed.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Derbyshire, Dolphins, Durham, Durham 2nd XI, Easterns, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Hampshire, Hampshire 2nd XI, Lahore City, Lahore Lions, Lahore Ravi, Lahore Whites, Lions, Middlesex, Middlesex 2nd XI, Multan Sultans, Nottinghamshire, Pakistan A, Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Under-19s, Redco Pakistan Ltd, Rising Pune Supergiants, Sialkot, South Africa A, Staffordshire, Sui Gas Corporation of Pakistan, Sussex 2nd XI, Titans, Warriors, Warwickshire, Warwickshire 2nd XI, Water and Power Development Authority, World-XI, Yorkshire.
Imran Tahir has played in 100 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 166 wickets at an average of 24.34. His bowling economy rate is 4.66. He has 3 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 7/45.
Tahir has scored 156 runs at an average of 8.21. His highest score is 29. He has scored 0 centuries and 0 half-century.
Tahir made his ODI debut against West Indies at Feroz Shah Kotla on February 24, 2011 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.
This Imran Tahir: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 12 PM, June 5, 2019.
