In-Form Yuki Bhambri Qualifies for Miami Open

Yuki Bhambri defeated Sweden's Elias Ymer 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets as he sealed a spot in the main draw of the Miami Open.The first 10 games were held on serve and it was in the next game that Bhambri broke the Swede. The Indian then held on to his serve and took the first set 7-5.The second set was a cakewalk for Bhambri as he surged to a 5-1 lead.While Ymer did save a couple of match points, it didn't matter much, as Bhambri closed out the tie in 88 minutes.The win continues Bhambri's fine run on the American hardcourts, which saw him reach the third round of the Indian Wells Open last week, dispatching the likes of Nicolas Mahut and World No. 10 Lucas Pouille in the process.He will now face Mirza Basic in the first round, on Thursday. In the previous encounter between the two, Basic enjoyed a straight sets win at the ATP Sofia Open in 2016.