In Pics: A look at WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair’s exciting Instagram life

Thirteen-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair is one of the most renowned wrestlers. With over 4.4 million followers on her Instagram, Flair makes sure that her fans never miss exciting updates from her life that revolves around fitness, travelling, and oodles of glamour. In this picture, Flair can be seen channeling her no-nonsense persona as she adorns a black crown of the devil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

2. Flair is all dressed up in this white summer dress for a date night with her partner Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, the Mexican professional wrestler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

3. Spending some quality time with her partner Andrade, the 35-year-old wrestler is captured in the frame in an orange bikini. Flair’s washboard abs and toned muscles take the attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

4. Dressed in all neon, she looks like a model from the future in this Instagram post. With straight blonde hair and her toned muscles, the wrestler brings out another side in this photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

5. The WWE star takes a mirror selfie as she praises her one-piece red jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

6. Cuddling next to her partner next to the tranquil seaside, Flair wonders what she will ever do while suspended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

7. Fishing with fiance Andrade and friends on a boat at Clearwater beach in Florida, Flair shows off the big catch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

8. Embracing her fighter mode in this passionate red flaming costume, she combines her glamour and athletic confidence in this photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

9. Making Pantsuits look sexy and graceful at the same time, the wrestler pulls off this subtle look in her Instagram post from April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

10. Straight from the WWE sets, Flair shares this picture where she is ready in her wrestling costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe)

In Pics: A look at WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair’s exciting Instagram life

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here