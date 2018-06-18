English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 12, Sweden vs Korea Republic in Nizhny Novgorod
Catch all the action from the match between Sweden and South Korea through our photogallery
Sweden players celebrate their opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)
Sweden's midfielder Viktor Claesson (L) vies for the header with South Korea's defender Jang Hyun-soo (C) and South Korea's midfielder Ki Sung-yueng during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)[/caption]
South Korea's defender Jang Hyun-soo (top) reacts to Sweden's forward Ola Toivonen as he clutches his foot in pain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)[/caption]
Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (R) shoots to score a penalty past South Korea's goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo. (AFP)[/caption]
Sweden players celebrate their opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)[/caption]
Sweden fans cheer during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod. (AFP)[/caption]
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
