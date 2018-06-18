GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 12, Sweden vs Korea Republic in Nizhny Novgorod

Catch all the action from the match between Sweden and South Korea through our photogallery

News18 Sports

Updated:June 18, 2018, 9:32 PM IST
Sweden players celebrate their opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)
Sweden's midfielder Viktor Claesson (L) vies for the header with South Korea's defender Jang Hyun-soo (C) and South Korea's midfielder Ki Sung-yueng during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP) Sweden's midfielder Viktor Claesson (L) vies for the header with South Korea's defender Jang Hyun-soo (C) and South Korea's midfielder Ki Sung-yueng during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)[/caption]

South Korea's defender Jang Hyun-soo (top) reacts to Sweden's forward Ola Toivonen as he clutches his foot in pain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP) South Korea's defender Jang Hyun-soo (top) reacts to Sweden's forward Ola Toivonen as he clutches his foot in pain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)[/caption]

Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (R) shoots to score a penalty past South Korea's goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo. (AFP) Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (R) shoots to score a penalty past South Korea's goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo. (AFP)[/caption]

Sweden players celebrate their opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP) Sweden players celebrate their opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match. (AFP)[/caption]

Sweden fans cheer during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod. (AFP) Sweden fans cheer during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod. (AFP)[/caption]

Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
