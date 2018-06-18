GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 13, Belgium vs Panama in Sochi

Catch all the action from the match between Belgium and Panama through our photogallery

News18 Sports

Updated:June 18, 2018, 11:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 13, Belgium vs Panama in Sochi
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard (L) after scoring a goal. (AFP)
Panama's defender Michael Murillo (R) challenges Belgium's midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco. (AFP) Panama's defender Michael Murillo (R) challenges Belgium's midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco. (AFP)[/caption]

Belgium's forward Dries Mertens (R) is congratulated by teammates Axel Witsel Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco after scoring a goal. (AFP) Belgium's forward Dries Mertens (R) is congratulated by teammates Axel Witsel Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco after scoring a goal. (AFP)[/caption]

Belgium players celebrate their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama. (AFP) Belgium players celebrate their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama. (AFP)[/caption]

Panama's forward Luis Tejada (L) runs for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama. (AFP) Panama's forward Luis Tejada (L) runs for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama. (AFP)[/caption]

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard (L) after scoring a goal. (AFP) Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard (L) after scoring a goal. (AFP)[/caption]

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You