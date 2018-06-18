English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 13, Belgium vs Panama in Sochi
Catch all the action from the match between Belgium and Panama through our photogallery
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard (L) after scoring a goal. (AFP)
Panama's defender Michael Murillo (R) challenges Belgium's midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco. (AFP)[/caption]
Belgium's forward Dries Mertens (R) is congratulated by teammates Axel Witsel Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco after scoring a goal. (AFP)[/caption]
Belgium players celebrate their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama. (AFP)[/caption]
Panama's forward Luis Tejada (L) runs for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Belgium and Panama. (AFP)[/caption]
Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku (R) celebrates with Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard (L) after scoring a goal. (AFP)[/caption]
