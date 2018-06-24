GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 26, Serbia v Switzerland

Catch all the photos from the match between Serbia and Switzerland

News18 Sports

Updated:June 24, 2018, 1:45 PM IST
In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 26, Serbia v Switzerland
Serbia's Dusko Tosic and Nemanja Matic in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the Group E match. (Reuters)
[caption id="attachment_1788679" align="alignnone" width="875"]Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji in the Group E match on Friday. (Reuters) Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji in the Group E match on Friday. (Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1788687" align="alignnone" width="875"]Serbia's Luka Milivojevic is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters) Serbia's Luka Milivojevic is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1788691" align="alignnone" width="875"]Serbia's Dusan Tadic shoots at goal during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters) Serbia's Dusan Tadic shoots at goal during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1788693" align="alignnone" width="875"]Serbia's Dusko Tosic and Nemanja Matic in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the Group E match. (Reuters) Serbia's Dusko Tosic and Nemanja Matic in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the Group E match. (Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1788699" align="alignnone" width="875"]Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic shoots at the goal in the match against Switzerland. (Reuters) Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic shoots at the goal in the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
