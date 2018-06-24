English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 26, Serbia v Switzerland
Catch all the photos from the match between Serbia and Switzerland
Serbia's Dusko Tosic and Nemanja Matic in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the Group E match. (Reuters)
[caption id="attachment_1788679" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji in the Group E match on Friday. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788687" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Luka Milivojevic is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788691" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Dusan Tadic shoots at goal during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788693" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Dusko Tosic and Nemanja Matic in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the Group E match. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788699" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic shoots at the goal in the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]
Also Watch
[caption id="attachment_1788687" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Luka Milivojevic is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788691" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Dusan Tadic shoots at goal during the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788693" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Dusko Tosic and Nemanja Matic in action with Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the Group E match. (Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1788699" align="alignnone" width="875"] Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic shoots at the goal in the match against Switzerland. (Reuters)[/caption]
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Son Taimur for His Playschool Class Group Photo
- West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dowrich, Holder Rescue Windies on Rain-truncated Day
- Anil Kapoor Completes 35 Years (and Counting!) in Films, Read His Emotional Message Here
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?