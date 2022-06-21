In Pictures: WWE RAW 21 June 2022

Bianca Belair announced that the winner of a fatal five-way match among Asuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan will have a shot at her title (WWE)\nCarmella pinned Liv Morgan to clinch the win in the fatal five-way match to set up a title bout against Bianca Belair (WWE)\nDespite the ongoing allegations, former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon stepped into the ring to discuss the history of RAW and hinted at the return of John Cena (WWE)\nOmos defeated Riddle with a nasty choke bomb (WWE)\nSeth Rollins assaulted Riddle after the latter&#8217;s defeat to Omos, claiming that he was the only one who could challenge Roman Reigns for the title (WWE)\nStreet Profits picked up the win against The Uso (WWE)\nElias wacked Kevin Owens with a guitar (WWE)\nBobby Lashley interrupted Theory&#8217;s posedown. Theory stated that he would give Lashley a shot at his belt if he managed to beat Chad Gable, Otis and himself in a gauntlet match (WWE)\nSubsequently, Bobby Lashley beat Chad Gable by submission (WWE)\nBobby Lashley then picked up the win against Otis as the latter was disqualified (WWE)\nAnd ultimately, Bobby Lashley pinned Theory to make it 3 out of 3 in the gauntlet match (WWE)\nAJ Styles beat Ciampa (WWE)\nBecky Lynch attacked Asuka even before she could enter the ring (WWE)\nBut, as the match progressed, Asuka gained some momentum and got the better of Becky Lynch (WWE)\nRead all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.