In Pictures: WWE RAW 21 June 2022
1-MIN READ

In Pictures: WWE RAW 21 June 2022

WWE RAW 21 June 2022 (WWE)

WWE RAW 21 June 2022 (WWE)

Images from an eventful, action-packed episode of the red brand leading up to Money in the Bank

Sports Desk
raw-21-june-1
Bianca Belair announced that the winner of a fatal five-way match among Asuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan will have a shot at her title (WWE)
raw-21-june-2
Carmella pinned Liv Morgan to clinch the win in the fatal five-way match to set up a title bout against Bianca Belair (WWE)
raw-21-june-3
Despite the ongoing allegations, former CEO of WWE Vince McMahon stepped into the ring to discuss the history of RAW and hinted at the return of John Cena (WWE)
raw-21-june-4
Omos defeated Riddle with a nasty choke bomb (WWE)
raw-21-june-5
Seth Rollins assaulted Riddle after the latter’s defeat to Omos, claiming that he was the only one who could challenge Roman Reigns for the title (WWE)
raw-21-june-6
Street Profits picked up the win against The Uso (WWE)
raw-21-june-15
Elias wacked Kevin Owens with a guitar (WWE)
raw-21-june-13
Bobby Lashley interrupted Theory’s posedown. Theory stated that he would give Lashley a shot at his belt if he managed to beat Chad Gable, Otis and himself in a gauntlet match (WWE)
raw-21-june-7
Subsequently, Bobby Lashley beat Chad Gable by submission (WWE)
raw-21-june-8
Bobby Lashley then picked up the win against Otis as the latter was disqualified (WWE)
raw-21-june-9
And ultimately, Bobby Lashley pinned Theory to make it 3 out of 3 in the gauntlet match (WWE)
raw-21-june-10
AJ Styles beat Ciampa (WWE)
raw-21-june-11
Becky Lynch attacked Asuka even before she could enter the ring (WWE)
raw-21-june-12
But, as the match progressed, Asuka gained some momentum and got the better of Becky Lynch (WWE)

Sports Desk

Sports Desk

first published:June 21, 2022, 15:29 IST