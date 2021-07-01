In Scotland, Nearly 2,000 Covid-19 Cases Linked To Euro 2020 Matches

Scottish authorities have said that nearly 2,000 Covid-19 cases in the country have been linked to Euro 2020 matches. Scottish football fans were in London for their match against England in the European Championship group stage on June 18. These fans zipped across to Wembley Stadium to witness the game in person or gathered in the city centre. Also, the Hampden Stadium in Glasgow also hosted games.

Public Health Scotland said two-thirds of the 1991 cases were of people who travelled for Scotland’s encounter with England.

The reports went on to say that out of the 1,991 people that were identified as having attended a Euro 2020 event while infectious, 1,294 had travelled to London. Not only this, as many as 397 had gone to Wembley.

Cases were labelled if the person in question had seen a match at Hampden or Wembley, or if they have gone to a fan zone in Glasgow, or had even participated in an informal gathering at a pub or a house to watch a match.

As things stand, there were only 38 reports of people attending Scotland’s home game against Croatia while contagious and there were as many as 37 reports from Scotland’s match against the Czech Republic at Hampden.

The latest numbers will further enhance the scrutiny over the tournament and the impact it has been having on the continent’s battle against the coronavirus. Britain has had a successful vaccination drive, but it is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases and the rise has been blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India.

The United Kingdom recorded a further 26,068 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday – this is the highest daily figure since January 29. It has also sent the seven day-tally up 70 per cent on the week before, as per the official data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here