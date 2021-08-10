In The Name of Neeraj, Free Ropeway Ride in Junagarh; Free Petrol in Bharuch

Usha Breco company which runs the Junagarh ropeway has a unique offer for the people. Anybody whose name is Neeraj, can make a free trip to this ropeway. To salute the achievements of Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopara, the company has made this offer. So till 20th August, anybody whose name is Neeraj would be able to make a free trip to this ropeway. Apart from this, a petrol pump operator in Netrang suburb of Bharuch in Gujarat is offering free petrol toanybody whose name is Neeraj for two days.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in men’s javelin throw at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj returned to India from Tokyo on Monday and was given a grand welcome.

With the nation celebrating their first ever individual Olympic gold medal in athletics, Usha Brenco has made this unique offer. In the tourist area of Girnar, the ropeway is being operated by this company.

Free petrol

The celebration of Neeraj’s Gold Medal has not stopped here. A petrol pump operator in Gujarat has announced to distribute free petrol for two days to anybody whose name is Neeraj. This Indian Oil petrol pump is situated in Netrang in Bharuch district of Gujarat which announced this yesterday through a notice on the petrol pump. The notice said that anybody whose name is Neeraj can have petrol worth ₹501 for free.

The petrol pump said that the person with this claim that his name is Neeraj, will have to show a valid identity proof and this offer is valid till 5PM on Monday. One can imagine how proud the countrymen are of Neeraj who has won the sole Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo, just two days back.

