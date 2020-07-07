IN vs INZ Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona - Playing V, Basketball

Struggling to secure their position in between the Israel Basketball League 2019-20 standing, Ironi Nahariya (IN) and Ironi Nez Ziona (INZ) will go head-to-head against each other in their next outing scheduled on Tuesday. The Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ match will take place at the Romema Arena Stadium. The IN vs INZ Israel Basketball League 2019-20 fixture is scheduled to take place at 7.30pm IST on Tuesday, July 7.







The Nes Ziona are placed sixth in the Israel Basketball League points table, scoring 1879 points in 22 matches, claiming 10 victories and 12 losses. The away team won their last match against Hapoel Eilat on Sunday by 88-80.







The host team, on the other hand, are chasing behind Nes Ziona, standing 8th in the league table. The team has scored 1797 points in 22 matches. They lost their last match against Be’er Sheva by 67-69.







Israel Basketball League Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona: IN vs INZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona Dream11 Point Guard: Rayvonte Rice,







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona Dream11 Shooting Guard: Ivan Almeida, Raviv Limonad,







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona Dream11 Small Forward: Egor Koulechov







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona Dream11 Power Forward: Tal Kichael Durne







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nahariya vs Ironi Nes Ziona Dream11 Centre: Cameron Oliver, Italy Segev, Diamon Simpson







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nahariya possible starting lineup vs Ironi Nez Ziona: Niv Misgav, Ivan Almeida, Egor Koulechov, Italy Segev, Diamon Simpson







Israel Basketball League IN vs INZ, Ironi Nez Ziona possible starting lineup vs Ironi Nahariya: Rayvonte Rice, Raviv Limonad, Lior Carreira, Tal Kichael Durne, Cameron Oliver

