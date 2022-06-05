In Your House 2022: Bron Breakker Keeps Composure to Retain the NXT Championship

Bron Breakker kept his cool and avoided Joe Gacy’s attempts to set him off and retained his NXT Championship at NXT In Your House. Toxic Attraction also reigned supreme as Carmelo Hayes reclaimed the title of “A Champion,” The Creed Brothers bulldozed their way to tag team gold.

Her are the highlightsfrom NXT In Your House:

Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan vs Legado del Fantasma

The trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro as well as Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan did not seem particularly concerned with adhering to tag team rules, as three-on-three brawls were the norm rather than the exception for the majority of the match.

After Lorenzo handed a crowbar to D’Angelo and Elektra Lopez gave brass knuckles to Escobar, Del Toro swiped the crowbar from “The Don of NXT” and attempted to clobber him with it. “Stacks,” however, pushed D’Angelo out of the way and absorbed the crowbar strike. Seconds later, D’Angelo drilled Wilde with the brass knuckles, and “Stacks” fell on top of Wilde for the three-count.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title: Toxic Attraction vs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have consistently been one-upped by Toxic Attraction, a menacing trio of Superstars that show no signs of relinquishing their place at the top of NXT 2.0.

Chance and Carter were suddenly attacked by the champions but the challengers turned the tables and survived the pre-match ambush. The pair came within an eyelash of winning their first titles but failed to secure the pinfall.

Seconds later, Jayne reached through the ropes from the ringside floor to blast Carter with a right hand, and Dolin took advantage by hitting Carter with a match-ending German suplex.

NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes vs Cameron Grimes

Two months ago at NXT Stand & Deliver, Carmelo Hayes had the perfect interference from Trick Williams, as he tied Cameron Grimes’ hand to the ropes to help Hayes get back on the attack. Grimes turned the tables when he leveled his challenger and Williams by going head over heels above the top rope to flatten them at ringside, but Hayes secured the win and reclaimed the championship by sidestepping the hard-charging Grimes and annihilating him with a top-rope leg drop.

NXT Women’s Title: Mandy Rose vs Wendy Choo

Mandy Rose, the “God’s Greatest Creation” ensured that the championship gold remained with Toxic Attraction by outlasting her sleepy yet pesky challenger Wendy Choo despite her launching debris at the champion during pre-match introductions.

NXT Tag Team Title: The Creed Brothers vs Pretty Deadly

The self-proclaimed leader of Diamond Mine Roderick Strong apologized to Ivy Nile during a tense backstage meeting on the In Your House Kickoff Show for recently losing his cool, though he reiterated that he was very serious about one thing: The Creed Brothers would be out of Diamond Mine if they failed to defeat Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship. The Creed Brothers took issue with Strong’s proclamations but still vowed to become champions in front of their parents, who were in the front row.

Despite a match that saw an astronomical amount of trash talk from Pretty Deadly, Brutus received a much-needed tag and began steamrolling everything in sight with menacing strikes and spine-bending suplexes. Brutus then planted Wilson back-first into the canvas, and Julius broke out the shooting star press and blasted his foe with one final strike to garner the 1-2-3 and win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

NXT Title: Bron Breakker vs Joe Gacy

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Joe Gacy both entered NXT In Your House’s main event keenly aware of the fact that the former would lose his title if he were disqualified.

One of Gacy’s hooded figures hopped onto the ring apron, only to be quickly beaten down by Breakker, Gacy threw a chair into the hands of Breakker. And when the official turned around, Gacy fell to the canvas and feigned being hit with the weapon. Fortunately for Breakker, a second official ran out to prevent the first from ending the match via disqualification.

Given new life, Breakker found a way to take out his rage in a manner that was within the rule book, as he blasted the challenger with a shoulder breaker on the ring apron and sent him crashing through the announce table.

Shortly after, Breakker handed the chair to the official, and Gacy once again took advantage of the distraction by drilling the titleholder with an uppercut below the belt. Breakker then resisted the urge to hit Gacy with the chair, striking one of the hooded figures instead, before shaking the ring with a Gorilla Press Slam to secure a hard-earned NXT Championship retention.

