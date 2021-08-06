Incited by Lovlina's Success: Assam Women's Football Captain Yearns for Better Days

Anjana Hazarika, most in her very state shall not know her or even recognize her. Working as a hired worker in the agricultural fields, many from Kakojan Bamkukurasowa village of Jorhat district, where she stays associate her as the next door girl staying in Mr. Borah’s house for over 13 years now.

However in the football fraternity of the state, Anjana Hazarika in her late twenties is one of the best custodian of women football and the captain of Assam Senior Women Football team. She has been wearing the captain’s band for the ninth season successfully for her state. Though a safe hand at the nets, Ajana have failed to guard her destiny off the field.

“Borah uncle has always been kind to me and have allowed me to stay at his place and live my dreams. I completed my graduation staying here. There is small football field nearby, I practice there. We don’t have even the basic infrastructure, moreover arranging resource for the gear and spikes is difficult for me" says Anjana Hazarika, Captain Assam Senior Women Football Team.

Anjana who hails from very remote Gorudharia village in Dibrugarh district of Upper Assam was spotted by her teacher when she was six years old. Eldest of three sisters, after playing football for some years in Lejai of Dibrugarh, Anjana had to leave her village to ease her family’s burden of an extra member.

“My father was a daily wage worker and there were day when we slept without food. For the family of five member my football was a luxury and moreover playing professional football was difficult staying here" says Anjana.

The game gave the tenacious girl an opportunity to befriend Mrinali Borah during a selection trial thirteen years ago. The friendship ensured her a shelter at the latter’s house in Kakojan Bamkukurasowa village and some to call as own. From sweeping the floors and doing dishes to working at the paddy fields, Ajana engages herself as domestic help and daily wage worker in the every opportunity that comes her way. She also involves herself wholeheartedly in the daily chores at the house which she now calls her own.

“This season I worked in the paddy fields for rupees 100 to150 a day. I need the money to look after my family and football. Besides doing all the jobs I played for India too. I was the goal keeper of the national team. Though it’s difficult for me to even get my spikes or jerseys but I never fail my practice in the Kakojan Football field. I often paly with the men team as there are very few girl who play the game here. The pandemic have made things worse" says Anajana.

Gold medal in the 2014 SAFF games in Pakistan, Anjana represented India twice in the U-19 team and twice in the senior team. She was the member of the national football team that went to Malaysia for the Olympic qualifier. She had to miss two trips with the senior team for international meets because the local authorities did not clear her travel documents in time.

Being the eldest daughter Ajana now needs to shoulder the responsibility of her family. She applied for a job with the paramilitary Assam Rifles as well as Northeast Frontier Railway. She cleared all the tests but did not receive the call letter “maybe because I pursue the wrong sport".

On the 13th of November 2020, the Chief Ministers Office, Assam directed Lakhya Konwar, Member Secretary State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare for the consideration of Anjana Hazarika regarding induction into a government job. “It appear that the petitioner is an international football player but due to poverty she has not been able to establish herself. In view of the same, she has prayed for absorbing her preferably in the Assam Police. It is requested to examine the same and take necessary actions on the same" the letter mentioned.

“I feel proud and sorry when I see Hima Das appointed as the DSP after her success. I don’t know whether I deserve or I am deprived. I believe it’s your decision and not you condition that determines you destiny" says Anjana.

The Assam government in one of its recent cabinet decision have decided to reward medal winners of Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games from the state with Class-I government jobs. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his cabinet decision also announced to provide Class-II government jobs to medal winners of the recognized World Championship and Class-III jobs to medal winners of National Games. The government said in a statement that the monthly amount of sports pension will be increased from the existing Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 and decided to provide Sports Pension to the medal winners of Commonwealth and National Games.

