Incredible Effort, Again! Roger Federer Hails Novak Djokovic after Australian Open Win

Roger Federer hailed Novak Djokovic’s “incredible effort" in winning a 10th Australian Open and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday.

“Incredible effort, again! Many congratulations," the retired Federer, who won 20 majors, wrote in a brief message on Instagram.

Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets earlier Sunday to add another Australian Open trophy to his seven at Wimbledon, three at the US Open and two from the French Open.

His collection of 22 Grand Slam titles takes him level with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic at 35 is a year younger than Nadal who was the defending champion in Melbourne.

Nadal was knocked out in the second round and is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Former world number one Federer retired last year at the age of 41 after failing to recover from a knee injury.

When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more.

This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19 — although difficult in its own ways: a bad hamstring; some off-court tumult involving his father. Yet Djokovic accomplished all he could have possibly wanted in his return: He resumed his winning ways at Melbourne Park and made it back to the top of tennis, declaring: “This probably is the, I would say, biggest victory of my life.”

“This has been one of the most challenging tournaments I’ve ever played in my life, considering the circumstances. Not playing last year; coming back this year,” Djokovic said, wearing a zip-up white jacket with a “22” on his chest. “And I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable, to be in Melbourne, to be in Australia.”

The 35-year-old from Serbia stretched his unbeaten streak in Melbourne to 28 matches, the longest run there in the Open era, which dates to 1968. He adds trophy No. 10 to the seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open — where he also was absent last year because of no coronavirus shots — and two from the French Open, to match rival Rafael Nadal for the most by a man.

