IND-J vs BEL-J Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 Match between India Juniors vs Belgium Juniors: Eight teams are all set to compete in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 quarterfinals on Wednesday, December 1. After an action packed set of hockey matches, India, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, Malaysia and Belgium have progressed through to the quarterfinals.

Defending champions India advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Junior Hockey World Cup after they thrashed Poland 8-2 in a must-win encounter on Saturday. Earlier, the Indian Colts made a scintillating comeback after suffering a hard fought defeat against France to pull off a massive 13-1 win against Canada on Thursday, November 25.

Meanwhile, Belgium topped Pool A with seven points, they had a comfortable run in the group phase, barring a 1-1 draw against Malaysia.

Ahead of today’s FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 match between India Juniors and Belgium Juniors; here is everything you need to know about this encounter:

IND-J vs BEL-J Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, December 1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

IND-J vs BEL-J squads:

India Juniors: Pawan(GK), Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil Jojo, Abhishek Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, Manjeet, Gurmukh Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Ankit Pal, Vishnu Kant Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prashant Kumar Chauhan(GK), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Yashdeep Siwach

Belgium Juniors: Vincent Vanasch(GK), Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Gauthier Boccard, John-John Dohmen, Antoine Kina, Simon Gougnard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Cedric Charlier, William Ghislain, Vanden Brouke Simon(GK), Felix Denayer, Florent van Aubel, Tanguy Cosyns, Thibeau Stockbroekx, Augustin Meuremans, Nicolas Poncelet, Tommy Willems, Tom Boon, Maxime Van Oost, Victor Wegnez, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Sebastien Dockier, Loic van Doren(GK), Arthur de Sloover

