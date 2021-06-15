IND vs AFGH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between India vs Afghanistan: India is scheduled to lock horns against Afghanistan in the upcoming match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha will host the dead rubber on June 15, Tuesday at 07:30 pm IST. Both India and Afghanistan succumbed to a torrid outing in the competition.

India is placed at the third position on the Group E points table with one victory, three losses, and as many tie matches. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are sitting just a place below one victory, four losses, and two tie games.Since both India and Afghanistan are out of the race of making it to the next stage, they will be hoping to finish the tournament on a winning note.

IND vs AFGH 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live Streaming

Live Streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV

IND vs AFGH 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 15 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. The game will start at 07:30 pm IST.

IND vs AFGH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Ashique Kuriniyan

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Masih Sanghani, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Hassan Amin

Midfielders: Omid Popalzay, Faysal Shayesteh, Ashique Kuriniyan, Suresh Wangjam

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Amredin Sherifi

IND vs AFGH Probable XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Afghanistan: Ovays Azizi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Milad Intezar, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Amredin Sherifi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here