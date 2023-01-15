IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs England Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's Men’s Hockey World Cup match, January 15, Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, 7:00 pm IST

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Men’s Hockey World Cup match between India and England: Indian men’s hockey team kicked off their World Cup campaign on a promising note after clinching a 2-0 win over Spain. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh scored to clinch a win for the hosts. India will now aim to carry forward the winning run as they are set to face England in their next World Cup encounter. The Men’s Hockey World Cup fixture between India and England will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have been placed in Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. India, in their last group-stage fixture, will be up against Wales on January 19.

Meanwhile, England secured a convincing 5-0 win over Spain to start their World Cup campaign on a sublime note. English forward Liam Ansell scored twice to earn full three points for his side. England, due to a superior goal difference, currently claim the top spot in Pool D standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s Men’s Hockey World Cup match between India and England; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ENG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The World Cup match between India and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The IND vs ENG Men’s Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, in Rourkela on Sunday, January 15, at 7 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh

Vice-Captain: Hardik Singh

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Hockey:

Goalkeeper: Ollie Payne

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jack Waller, James Albery, Nick Park

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Zach Wallace

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Will Calanan

India vs England Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Ollie Payne (gk), Nick Park, Jack Waller, David Ames, James Albery, Zach Wallace (c), David Goodfield, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell, Will Calnan

Read all the Latest Sports News here