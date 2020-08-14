IND vs MIA Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat - Playing V, Basketball

Indiana Pacers (IND) will be up against Miami Heat (MIA) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Saturday August 15. Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table. IND are at number 5 while the Pacers are at number 4.

The NBA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat will commence from 1:30 AM.

In terms of the latest fixtures, Pacers registered their win after defeating Rockets by 108-104 on August 13, while Heat lost the outing to Thunder by a margin of one point on the same day. The final score of the match read 115-116.

NBA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat: IND vs MIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA IND vs MIA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Dream11 Point Guard: Sumner, Dragic

NBA IND vs MIA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Dream11 Shooting Guard: A. Holiday, Herro

NBA IND vs MIA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Dream11 Small Forward: J. Holiday, Robinson

NBA IND vs MIA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Dream11 Power Forward: McDermott

NBA IND vs MIA Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Dream11 Centre: Adebayo

NBA IND vs MIA Indiana Pacers possible starting lineup vs Miami Heat: Sumner, A Holiday, J Holiday, McDermott, Warren

NBA IND vs MIA, Miami Heat possible starting lineup vs Indiana Pacers: Dragic, Herro, Robinson, Adebayo, Jones