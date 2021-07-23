IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tokyo Olympics Men’s Hockey Pool A Match between India vs New Zealand:The Indian Men’s Hockey team will begin their Tokyo Olympics journey against New Zealand on Saturday, July 24. The match will be hosted at the Oi Stadium, in Shingawa City and it is slated to start at 06:30 pm (IST). Both sides are pooled in Group A along with Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and hosts Japan. Argentina are the defending champions.

The 11-time medallists will be in Tokyo with hopes of a podium finish once again. India are currently ranked fourth FIH Hockey Rankings and they booked their spot at Tokyo with two victories over Russia in the 2019 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, winning 4-2 and 7-1 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

On the other hand, Olympic champions at Montreal in 1976, New Zealand are renowned for their tireless teamwork. They reached Tokyo with two victories over Korea in the 2019 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, winning 3-2 and 3-0 in Stratford, England.

Ahead of Tokyo Olympics Men’s Hockey Pool A match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know about this encounter:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The fans can watch the IND vs NZ match in India on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD channels. Apart from Sony, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the match live on its network.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between IND vs NZ can be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at the Oi Stadium, in Shingawa City. The game will start at 06:30 am (IST).

IND vs NZ captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mandeep Singh

Vice-captain: Stephen Jenness

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Leon Hayward

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Rupinder Pal Singh, Blair Tarrant, Nic Woods

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Dylan Thomas, Sumit

Strikers: Mandeep Singh, Stephen Jenness, Nick Wilson

IND vs NZ squads:

India: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh,Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

New Zealand: Leon Hayward (GK); Blair Tarrant (C), Hugo Inglis, Steve Edwards, Sean Findlay, Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Shea McAleese, Jared Panchia, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Jacob Smith, Dylan Thomas, Nick Wilson, Nic Woods

