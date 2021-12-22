CHANGE LANGUAGE
  IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021, 3rd Place Playoff: Harmanpreet Singh Gives India Early Lead

Live now

Auto Refresh

IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021, 3rd Place Playoff: Harmanpreet Singh Gives India Early Lead

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, IND vs PAK Live Score: Asian Champions Trophy, when and where to watch, Live Streaming, match timings, venue for the ACT 2021, match played in Bangladesh, Stay tuned for all the latest update

News18.com | December 22, 2021, 15:38 IST
IND vs PAK Live Score: Asian Champions Trophy, when and where to watch, Live Streaming, match timings, venue for the ACT2021

Joint Asian Champions Trophy title holders, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Bronze Medal match in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 22. Three-time champions India kickstarted their tournament on a high with one draw and two wins to consolidate top position in the points table.

Key Events

Key Events
Dec 22, 2021 15:38 IST

IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - End of Q1 - India 1- 1 Pakistan

And that is the end of Q1. Nothing separates the two teams. Harmanpreet helped India take the early lead, but Afraz made with 1-1 with a smart goal beaking Krishna Pathak. India enjoyed possession for the most part of Q1 and had better circle penetration.

Dec 22, 2021 15:34 IST

IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - PC for Pakistan

First one for Pakistan but they fail to convert. Solid save by Krishna Pathak.

Dec 22, 2021 15:27 IST

IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - GOAL! Equaliser from Pakistan

10′ – Pakistan with the equaliser as Afraz punishes India for a defensive lapse. No chance for Krishna Pathak as Afraz finds space on the right and pops one past  the Indian stopper

IND vs PAK Live Asian Champions Trophy 2021 - GOAL! Equaliser from Pakistan
afraz Pakistan Hockey

 

Dec 22, 2021 15:21 IST

IND vs PAK Live Scrore, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India looking to switch play

India have been on the ascendency again, a couple of circle penetrations from India, but Pakistan defence man-marking the dangerous Hamanpreet Singh very well. STifle him for space on the left flank. India enjoying in possession though.

Dec 22, 2021 15:15 IST

IND vs PAK Live Scrore: PC for India and GOAL! Harmanpreet Gives India the lead

2′ – Abu Bakar Basheer with dangerous play inside the D and India have their first PC inside the first two minutes of the game. Pakistan defence rock solid though. Four PCs in arow, all taken by Harmanpreet, Gurinder with the halt, Hardik with the injection. And on the fourth attempt, Harmanpreet finds the back of the next beating Pakistan stopper Amjad Ali.

Dec 22, 2021 15:11 IST

Play on!

National anthems out of the way, formalities, done. It is time folks! India vs Pakistan for the bronze medal. India in whites, Pakistan in traditional Green. And we have push back.

Dec 22, 2021 14:52 IST

Team News - India Playig XI vs Pakistan

Dec 22, 2021 14:47 IST

Pakistan lost to Korea 5-6 in the semis

Pakistan, who were joint-winners along with India 2018, lost a thrilling semi-final 5-6 to South Korea.

Dec 22, 2021 14:46 IST

India had lost to Japan in the semis

3-time champions India were stunned 3-5 by Japan in the second semi-final of Men’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday. India had topped the group stages with 3 wins in 4 matches, including a 6-0 hammering of Japan, but they lost the decisive knockout match to Japan, who troubled Manpreet Singh’s men with raw pace.

Dec 22, 2021 14:06 IST

India Play Pakistan for Podium Finish

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd/4th place playoff match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy

Read more

men were stunned 3-5 by Japan in the second semi-final on Tuesday. They will now look to grab a third-place finish at the hockey tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost to South Korea in another semi-final match in a 5-6 thriller earlier on Tuesday.

India need to keep their focus as they face Pakistan in the third-place match. Notably, both sides have faced each other once in the group stage with the former coming out on top in a 3-1 win.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 2021 India vs Pakistan squads:

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Suraj Karkera (gk), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor, Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh.

Pakistan: Amjad Ali (GK), Ali Mubashar, Muhammad Razzaq, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Ali Ghazanfar, Ali Shan, Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Yaqoob, Umar Bhutta (Captain), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammadudin, Junaid Manzoor, Muhammad Abdullah, Afraz, Ahmed Nadeem, Ajaz Ahmad, Abu Mahmood.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match be played?

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match be played?

The game will be held on Wednesday, December 22.

What time will India vs Pakistan Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match kick-off?

The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST.

What TV channel will show India vs Pakistan match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament.

How can I live stream India vs Pakistan fixture?

Fans can live stream the action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

