India at Tokyo Olympics, Day 14 Round-up: Aditi And Bajrang Carry Medal Hopes After Women's Hockey Team Finish Fourth

It was yet another busy day for Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics with several players in action across various events. The focus of the Day 14 was though on the women’s hockey team which faced Great Britain in the bronze medal match. India’s last medal hope in wrestling Bajrang Punia was in action as well.

Here’s how the day panned out for Indian athletes

Gurpreet Singh - Men’s 50km Race Walk

With 15 kms remaining, Gurpreet pulled out of the race due to cramps as the athletes battled hot and humid conditions in Tokyo. The 37-year-old was at the 51st spot when he dropped out having significantly dropped his pace after reaching the 35 km mark before being attended to by the on-site medical team.

Of the 59 participants, 47 went on to finish the event with the rest either disqualified or not completing their race.

Aditi Ashok - Women’s Golf

Aditi continues to be in the medal contention. The Indian golfer carded a three-under 67 in the third round and is now the sole contender at the second spot.

Aditi is 12-under 201 after three rounds. Nelly Korda of United States continues to lead while New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (66), Australia’s Hannah Green (67), Demark’s Kristine Pederson (70) and Japan’s Mone Inami (68) jointly share the third spot.

The second Indian golfer in the field, Diksha Dagar, was tied 51 after an erratic one-over 72, her third successive over-par card of the week.

Seema Bisla - Women’s 50kg Freestyle

Making her Olympic debut, the 29-year-old Seema lost to Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi 1-3 in her opening bout. The India wrestler found herself trapped inside the body lock applied by her opponent and did’t find a way out that would have allowed her to make her moves. Later, Hamdi lost her quarter-finals bout meaning Seema didn’t make it to the repechage round either.

India women hockey team - Bronze Medal Match

It wasn’t to be a fairytale finish for India women hockey team as they fought hard but eventually lost to Great Britain 3-4 in what turned out to be a pulsating contest. India came back from two goals down in the second quarter to draw level and Vandana Kataria then event put them ahead with a field goal making it 3-2. However, GB drew level in the third quarter and scored the winner in the final clinching the bronze.

India thus finished fourth in the event - their best ever show at an Olympics.

Bajrang Punia - Men’s 65kg Freestyle

Bajrant made a scratchy start to their campaign as his opening bout against Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev. The contest ended in a 3-3 tie but the Indian won thanks to a high-scoring move - a two-pointer take down. However, he returned to his best as he pinned Morteza Cheka Ghiasi of Irean to storm into the semifinals.

In the semis though, he faced Rio 2016 bronze medallist Haji Aliyev who ended his gold medal bout hope with a dominating 12-5 win. Bajrang will now contest for a bronze on Saturday.

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat - Women’s 20km Race Walk

India national record holder Priyanka was among the leaders at the halfway stage but lost steam as the race drew to a close and finished 17th with a timing of 1 hr 32 minute 36 seconds - well below her personal best of 1:28:45.

Bhawna finished 32nd with a timing of 1:37:38. 58 athletes started the race with five failing to finish it with the event being held under hot and humid conditions.

Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Muhammad Anas - Men’s Team 4X400m Relay

They may have missed out on a final spot by a whisker but Indian men’s relay produced an impressive display, setting up a new Asian record while finishing fourth in their heat. Indian runners finished with a timing of 3:00.25 just behind Belgium runners who clocked 2:59.37 to sneak ahead.

India finished ninth overall and missed out on a final spot by just milliseconds.

