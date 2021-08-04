Tokyo Olympics Day 12 India Round-Up: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra Star; Golfer Aditi Ashok Makes Solid Start

Phew. There may have been just one medal confirmed for India today but the day turned out to be quite an eventful one. Five events saw Indians in action including athletics (javelin throw), boxing, wrestling, golf and hockey. And to sum it up, it was a pretty satisfying Wednesday.

Here’s a look at how the Indian athletes performed:-

Athletics (Javelin Throw) - Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh

Neeraj is one of India’s biggest hopes of a medal from Tokyo Games and the star athlete didn’t disappoint. In his very first attempt, he recorded a throw of 86.65m which was way ahead of the qualifying mark of 83.50m.

However, Shivpal, the other Indian in the fray, threw 76.40m, 74.80m, and 74.81 in his first, second and third attempt respectively. He was at the 12th spot when the qualification from Group B came to an end and thus didn’t qualify for the final which will be held on Saturday.

Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain

In the women’s welterweight category, India’s Lovlina was up against the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli. The Indian started on an aggressive note and in the first couple of minutes seems to be dominating her opponent. However, as the bout progressed, Surmeneli began asserting herself more Lovlina even penalised a point for ignoring the referee’s instruction in the second round despite being cautioned repeatedly.

Eventually, she lost 0-5 and settled for a bronze becoming the third ever Indian boxer to do so after Vijender Singh (Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (London 2012).

Wrestling - Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik

All three wrestlers in the fray today - across different categories - continue to be in the medal fray with Ravi becoming the second ever Indian grappler to progress to the gold medal bout.

In the 57kg semifinal bout, Ravi made a sensational comeback despite trailing 2-9 at one stage and pinned Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev to ensure India its fourth medal of the Tokyo Games.

Punia (86kg) made was handed a favourable draw and he progressed to the semifinals thanks to victories against Nigeria’s Ekerekeme Agiomor by technical superiority and then outclassing China’s Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal.

However, in the semifinal he lost to the formidable American David Morris Taylor. Punia now moves to the bronze medal match where he will take on the winner of the repechage round between Myles Amine and Ali Shabanau on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Anshu lost her opening bout of 57kg category but since her opponent Irina Kurachikina made the final, the Indian has moved to the repechage round where the 19-year-old gets a second chance to fight for a medal.

Golf - Aditi Ashok

In women’s individual golf, Aditi made a sparkling start, carding a four-under 67 in the opening round for a share of the second spot. Aditi, stormed into the limelight five years ago at the Rio Olympics and she currently is tied for the second spot with World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

If not for a bogey on the 18th hole, the Indian may as well have been sharing the lead.

Women’s Hockey

In their first ever Olympics semifinal, India faced Argentina and finished second-best losing 1-2 in a hard-fought contest. India took lead in the second minute itself with Gurjit Kaur producing a super dragflick converting a penalty corner. India maintained their 1-0 lead by the end of first quarter before their opponents began their comeback. Early in the second quarter, Argentina won a penalty corner and converted it to draw level. Then in the third quarter, Noel Barrionuevo scored her second goal of the contest via another penalty corner to give his team a 2-1 lead which they held on to till the final hooter went up.

India though continue to be in the medal hunt as they now face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday.

