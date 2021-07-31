India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, August 1, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

The ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics has so far been highlighted by discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who has secured a place in the final. However, the day didn’t farewell for archer Atanu Das and PV Sindhu, who lost their matches. Pugilist Amit Panghal also bowed out in his round of 16 fight against Colombia’s Yurberjen Martinez. In shooting, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final. They finished 33rd and 15th respectively, in the qualification round.

On a brighter note, Indian Women’s hockey team defeated South Africa 4-3, and then made it to the quarter-finals after Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0. India’s hope to grab another medal is also with P.V. Sindhu as she will play the bronze medal match against China’s He Bingjiao after her semi-final loss to Tai Tzu Ying.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 1: (All timings are in IST)

Boxing

Men’s Super-Heavyweight Quarterfinals: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, starts at 09:36 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing - Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 04:15 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual - Round 4: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Hockey

Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, starts at 5:30 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao starts at 5:00 PM.

