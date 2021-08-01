India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, August 2, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

It will be a monumental day for Indian hockey and badminton at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Manpreet Singh-led men’s hockey team looks to seal a semi-final berth after a gap of more than four decades, while reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu will be competing for a second consecutive Olympics in the women’s singles bronze-medal match against World No.9, He Bingjiao of China, later today.

Ahead of the high voltage badminton and men’s hockey clashes, boxer Satish Kumar went down 0-5 to reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov in the men’s super- heavyweight quarterfinals. Murali Sreeshankar also fell short of qualifying for the men’s long jump final, he finished 13th in qualification B and 25th overall out of 29 competitors. It is also the end of the road for golfers Anirban Lahri and Udayan Mane, who finished at T42 and T56, respectively, and are out of the competition.

Meanwhile, India’s first equestrian in Olympics in the last two decades, Fouaad Mirza and his stallion ‘Seigneur Medicott’ have been placed 22nd after cross-country round. A good round in the individual show jumping qualifier on Monday will ensure his place in the top 25 and make it to the individual jumping final scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

On the brighter side, hope remains as the women’s hockey take on Australia in the quarterfinals encounter tomorrow. While Kamalpreet Kaur, who became the first Indian women in athletics to qualify for the final, stands a very realistic chance of a medal finish as well. Meanwhile, the other Indian in the competition, Seema Antil-Punia competing in her fourth Olympics, failed to make the cut on Saturday.

Also, in action will be India’s only sprinter Dutee Chand, who will compete in the women’s 200m heat tomorrow.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 2: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Athletics

Women’s 200m - Round 1 Heat 4: Dutee Chand, starts at 07:24 AM

Women’s 200m - Semi-final 1: Dutee Chand (if she qualifies), starts at 3:55 PM

Women’s discus throw - Finals: Kamalpreet Kaur, starts at 04:30 PM

Equestrian

Eventing Individual Jumping - qualifier: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 1:30 PM

Eventing Individual Jumping - Final: Fouaad Mirza (if he qualifies), starts at 5:15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Quarterfinals: India vs Australia, starts at 8:30 AM

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s - Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, starts at 8:00 AM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s - Final: if they qualify, starts at 1:20 PM

