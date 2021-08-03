India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, August 3, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

The Indian women’s hockey team was the reason behind the biggest cheer on day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics as they beat Australia 1-0 to enter an Olympic semifinals for the very first time. In Equestrian, competing for the very first time, Fouaad Mirza achieved a first-ever finals appearance where he finished 23rd in the 25-man event with a total og 59.60. While Kamalpreet Kaur put up a good performance in the women’s discus throw final and finished respectable sixth in her event.However, it was a disappointing outing for sprinter Dutee Chand who despite clocking her season’s best timing could not qualify for the 200m semifinals. Shooters’ disappointing performance ath the Games continued as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s 50m rifle three positions

On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the men’s hockey team as they take on Belgium in the semifinals. Javelin thrower Annu Rani, shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor and the Indian wrestling contingent begin their journey.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 3: (All timings are in IST)

Athletics

Women’s javelin throw - Group A qualification: Annu Rani, starts at 05:50 AM

Men’s Shot Put - Group A qualification: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, starts at 03:45 PM

Hockey

Men’s semi-finals: India vs Belgium, starts at 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle (62 kg) - 1/8 Finals: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, starts 8:30 AM

