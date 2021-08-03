India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, August 4, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

India was riding high on hopes of a medal confirmation in Men's Hockey on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indians took a two goal lead over Belgium in the initial phase of the semifinal game and was eyeing a victory. But things soon took a drastic turn and Belgium defeated the men in blue with a final scorecard of 5-2. However, the Indian Hockey team still has a chance to secure a bronze medal and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high note.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics brought only negative news for the Indian contingent. In the women's Javelin throw event, India's Annu Rani finished 14th out of 15 in the Group A qualifying stage. Wrestler Sonam Malik also crashed out of the race to podium finished after suffering a defeat in the bout against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the round of 16 of the women’s 62kg freestyle category.

However, the Indian fans will be hoping for a turnaround on Day 12, August 4. The day will begin with a high stake semifinal game against the mighty Argentina. While the task appears to be tough, the team will be hoping to repeat their charismatic quarter-final performance against Australia.

Here are the events of Day 12 (August 4) of Tokyo Olympics 2020 where Indian athletes will be participating.

Golf

Women's Individual Event - Round 1- Aditi Ashok, starts at 5:55 AM (IST)

Athletics

Men's Javelin throw- Group A qualifying round- Neeraj Chopra, event starts at 5:35 AM (IST)

Men's Javelin throw- Group B qualifying round- Shivpal Singh, event starts at 07: 05 AM (IST)

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57 kg- 1/8 Finals- Ravi Kumar Dahiya event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)

Women's freestyle 57kg- 1/8 Finals- Anshu Malik, event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)

Men's freestyle 86kg- 1/8 finals- Deepak Punia, event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)

Boxing

Women's 69kg semifinal- Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey), event begins at 11:00 AM

Hockey

Women's tournament semifinal- India Vs Argentina, Match begins at 3:30 PM (IST)

Where to watch?

Fans can catch the live action on TV on the Sony Sports Network and India events also on the Door Darshan network. The Olympics evens are also available for online streaming on the SonyLiv app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here