India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 26, 2021: Event Timing And Live Streaming Details

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 kick-started with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23. The prestigious ceremony was held at the newly erected National Stadium in the Japanese capital city. On the first day of the mega sporting event, India opened its account with silver.

Mirabai Chanu ended the country’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. Chanu had clinched the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category.

Let’s take a look at our sporting heroes who are slated to participate in various sporting events on Monday, July 26. Remember the timings mentioned are in IST.

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 - CA Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi - 5:30 am

Shooting

Skeet, Men’s Qualification - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa And Mairaj Khan, 6:30 am

Archery

Mixed Team Eliminations: India vs Kazakhstan: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai – starts at 6 am.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - 7:30 am

Badminton

Men’s Doubles Group Stage: India vs Indonesia: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Kevin Sanjaya Sujamuljo – 9.10 am

Boxing

Preliminaries, Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – starts 3:06 pm.

Hockey

Women’s Pool A: India vs Germany – starts at 5:45 pm.

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Round 2 – Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolonia – starts at 7:30 am

Women’s Singles Round 2 - Fu Yu vs Sutirtha Mukherjee – starts at 12 pm

Women’s Singles Round 3: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova at 1 pm

Sailing Laser

Race 03: Vishnu Saravanan (if qualifies) – starts at 8:35 am

Race 04: Vishnu Saravanan (if qualifies) – starts at 9:50 am

Sailing Laser Radial

Race 03: Nethra Kumanan (If qualifies) – starts at 11:05 am

Race 04: Nethra Kumanan (If qualifies) – starts at 12:20 pm

Swimming

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats — Sajan Prakash, from 3:50 PM

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will witness the record participation of 119 Indian athletes, who will be competing for glory in 85 medal events at the mega sporting event. Of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. It is the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games, which was ideally slated to be held last year. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and complete lockdown across several countries, the sporting event was postponed.

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on August 8.

