India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 27, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 kick-started with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23. The prestigious ceremony was held at the newly erected National Stadium in the Japanese capital city. On the first day of the mega sporting event, India opened its account with silver.

But after the high of the first day, India have had two sombre days to give perspective to all the fans watching back home. On Day 3, paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal was the only shining light in an otherwise tough day for India.

Fans can watch the live telecast of Tokyo Games 2020 on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. Along with this, Doordarshan will also telecast the live coverage of Summer Games on its network. People can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.

Let’s take a look at our sporting heroes who are slated to participate in various sporting events on Tuesday, July 27 - the timings mentioned are in IST.

Shooting

5.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 - Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma

6.15 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 - if they qualify

7.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds - if they qualify

9.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 - Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil

10.30 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 - if they qualify

11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds - if they qualify

Hockey

7.30 am: India Men vs Spain (Pool A)

Badminton

8.30 am: Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Table Tennis

8.30 am: Men’s Singles Round 3 - Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sailing

8.35 am: Women’s Laser Radial Race 5 and 6 - Nethra Kumanan

8.45 am: Men’s Laser Race 4, 5 and 6 - Vishnu Saravanan

11.20 am: 49er Men Race 1, 2 and 3 - KC Ganpathy and Varun Thakkar

Boxing

10.57 am: Round of 16, Women’s 69kg - Lovlina Borgohain

