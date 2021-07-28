India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 29, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

India started off its Olympic campaign on a high note with Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the events. However, the days that followed have been tough for Indian athletes and fans. Many athletes ended up on the losing side and were eliminated from the race to the podium. Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics brought in some hope for medals for the Indian contingent as badminton star PV Sindhu won her second match beating Hong Kong’s NY Cheung in a Group J match to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

Boxer Pooja Rani (75KG) also showed the power of her punch and entered the quarterfinal round in her maiden Olympic Games. Meanwhile, archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to book her place in the pre-quarters.

So what’s in store for the Indian contingent on Day 7 of the Olympics games (All timings in IST)

ROWING

05:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final B — Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat

GOLF

5.22 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri

7.39 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Udayan Mane

SHOOTING

05:30 AM: Women’s 25m - Qualification — Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

HOCKEY

06:00 AM: Men Team Pool A — India vs Argentina

BADMINTON

06:15 AM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 — PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

07:31 AM: Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations — Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng

SAILING

08:35 AM: 49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

08:35 AM: Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 — Vishnu Saravanan

08:45 AM: Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 — Nethra Kumanan

BOXING

8:48 AM: Men’s +91kg Round of 16 (Session 1 of Day) — Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown

3:36 PM: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 — Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

04:16 PM — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 — Sajan Prakash

