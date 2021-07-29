CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 30, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

India produced an impressive display to beat Argentina (AP Photo)

After Mirabai Chanu’s first medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, hopes of a second medal continue to grow. On Thursday, it was a good start as ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to quarter-finals of women’s singles. Indian men’s hockey team also gave a confident performance by beating defending champions Argentina 3-1, and confirmed quarter-final berth.

Archer Atanu Das stunned 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Oh Jin-Hyek to book a Round of 16 spot in Men’s Individual event. Boxer Satish Kumar followed suit by beating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1, to reach the quarter-finals of the Men’s Super-Heavyweight category. Meanwhile, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker finished fifth with a score of 292, while Rahi Sarnobat stood at 25th with a score of 287 in the Women’s 25m pistol qualification. The duo will be competing in the qualification rapid round tomorrow.

Golfer’s Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane are off to a good start in the Men’s Individual ongoing Round 1.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live-action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast it live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

Sports enthusiasts can live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 30: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Golf

Men’s Individual - Round 2: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing - Dressage Session 1: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 05:00 AM; Session 2 at 02:00 PM

Shooting

Women’s 25m Pistol - Qualification Rapid: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat - starts at 05:30 AM

Archery

Women’s individual - 1/8 eliminations: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova, starts at 06:00 AM

Athletics

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Round 1 - Heat 2: Avinash Sable, starts at 06:17 AM

Men’s 400m Hurdle - Round 1 - Heat 5: M.P. Jabbir, starts at 07:25 AM

Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat: Dutee Chand, starts at 08:00 AM

Relay Team - 4x400m Relay Mixed: starts at 04:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s Lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee, scheduled at 08:18 AM

Women’s Welterweight quarter-final 2: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen, starts at 08:48 AM

Hockey

India Women vs Ireland (Pool A), starts at 08:15 AM

Men’s - India vs Japan (Pool A), starts at 03:00 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: P.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, starts at 01:15 PM

Sailing - all events start at 08:35 AM

Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Race 09, 10: Nethra Kumanan

Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Race 09: Vishnu Sarvanan

Men’s Skiff 49er - Race 7,8,9: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar

first published:July 29, 2021, 19:29 IST