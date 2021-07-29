India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 30, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

After Mirabai Chanu’s first medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, hopes of a second medal continue to grow. On Thursday, it was a good start as ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to quarter-finals of women’s singles. Indian men’s hockey team also gave a confident performance by beating defending champions Argentina 3-1, and confirmed quarter-final berth.

Archer Atanu Das stunned 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Oh Jin-Hyek to book a Round of 16 spot in Men’s Individual event. Boxer Satish Kumar followed suit by beating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1, to reach the quarter-finals of the Men’s Super-Heavyweight category. Meanwhile, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker finished fifth with a score of 292, while Rahi Sarnobat stood at 25th with a score of 287 in the Women’s 25m pistol qualification. The duo will be competing in the qualification rapid round tomorrow.

Golfer’s Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane are off to a good start in the Men’s Individual ongoing Round 1.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 30: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Golf

Men’s Individual - Round 2: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing - Dressage Session 1: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 05:00 AM; Session 2 at 02:00 PM

Shooting

Women’s 25m Pistol - Qualification Rapid: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat - starts at 05:30 AM

Archery

Women’s individual - 1/8 eliminations: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova, starts at 06:00 AM

Athletics

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Round 1 - Heat 2: Avinash Sable, starts at 06:17 AM

Men’s 400m Hurdle - Round 1 - Heat 5: M.P. Jabbir, starts at 07:25 AM

Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat: Dutee Chand, starts at 08:00 AM

Relay Team - 4x400m Relay Mixed: starts at 04:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s Lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee, scheduled at 08:18 AM

Women’s Welterweight quarter-final 2: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen, starts at 08:48 AM

Hockey

India Women vs Ireland (Pool A), starts at 08:15 AM

Men’s - India vs Japan (Pool A), starts at 03:00 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: P.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, starts at 01:15 PM

Sailing - all events start at 08:35 AM

Women’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Race 09, 10: Nethra Kumanan

Men’s One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Race 09: Vishnu Sarvanan

Men’s Skiff 49er - Race 7,8,9: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar

