India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 31, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

It is going to be an action-packed day for the remainder of Indian contingent with many athletes one win away from achieving glory and increasing the country’s medal tally. Earlier on Friday, Lovlina Borgohain did just that by assuring India of a second medal after winning the quarter-final clash. The Indian women’s hockey team kept their quarter-final hopes alive by beating Ireland 1-0.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Deepika Kumari’s medal quest for an Olympic medal ended in heartbreak for the third time as she bowed out to Korean top seed An San in straight sets in the quarterfinals. In athletics, Avinash Sable improved his own national record however, missed the 3000m steeplechase final. M.P. Jabir and Dutee Chand also failed to reach 400m Hurdles and 100m final, respectively. And it was all over for Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in shooting. The duo are out of medal contention in 25m pistol event.

However, PV Sindhu continues her quest for successive Olympic medals. The badminton ace defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles quarterfinal match.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also show events live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 31: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Archery

Men’s individual - 1/8 eliminations: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa, starts at 07:18 AM

Athletics

Women's Discus Throw - Qualification Group A: Seema Punia, starts at 06:00 AM

Women's Discus Throw - Qualification Group B: Kamalpreet Kaur, starts at 07:25 AM

Men's Long Jump - Qualification Group A: Sreeshankar Murali, starts at 03:40 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles semifinal: P.V. Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying, starts at 03:20 PM

Boxing

Men’s Flyweight - Round of 16: Amit vs Yuberjen Martinez, starts at 07:30 AM

Women’s Middleweight quarterfinal: Pooja Rani vs Qian Li, starts at 03:36 PM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing - Dressage Session 3: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 05:00 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual - Round 3: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:15 AM

Hockey

India Women vs South Africa (Pool A), starts at 08:45 AM

Sailing

Men’s Skiff 49er - Race 10,11,12: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar, starts at 08:35 AM

Shooting

Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil, starts at 08:30 AM

