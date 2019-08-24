Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
1-min read

India Bag Gold in World Archery Youth Championships

Sukhbeer Singh and Raginee Markoo combined to win gold in compound junior mixed team event of the World Archery Youth Championships.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
India Bag Gold in World Archery Youth Championships
Sukhbeer Singh and Raginee Markoo prevailed over their Swiss opponents Andrea Vallaro and Janine Hunsperger. (Photo Credit: @india_archery)
Loading...

Madrid: India clinched a gold medal in the compound junior mixed team event of the World Archery Youth Championships here on Saturday.

Sukhbeer Singh and Raginee Markoo prevailed over their Swiss opponents Andrea Vallaro and Janine Hunsperger 152-147 to clinch their second medal of the tournament.

Sukhbeer had won a bronze in the junior compound team event on Friday.

India are also in the hunt for a second gold as Komalika Bari will take on Sonoda Waka of Japan in the recurve cadet summit clash on Sunday.

Sukhbeer and Raginee made a strong start and shot consistently to keep the Swiss pair at bay.

In the first end, the Indian duo shot two 10s to win 38-36, and they followed it up with three 10s in the second end to make it 39-37.

Andrea and Janine gave some fight in the third end but Sukhbeer and Raginee managed to prevail by one point (37-36) for an overall five-point lead.

Both shot 38-all in the final end but the Indians' overall lead was enough to clinch the issue 114-109.

