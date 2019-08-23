India Bags Bronze in World Archery Youth Championships

Madrid: The Indian team of Sukhbeer Singh, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Tushar Phadtare clinched a bronze medal in the junior compound men's team event in the World Archery Youth Championships here on Friday.

Trailing by one point till the penultimate end, the Indian trio made a spectacular recovery, shooting a flawless final end with two Xs (closer to centre) to defeat Colombia's Jagdeep Teji Singh Mejia, Gomez Zuluaga Felipe and Toro Vasquez Manuel 234-231.

In the final, the Indians shot 60 out of 60 while the Colombians made 56 to lose the battle in the bronze play-off.

The compound junior mixed team of Raginee Markoo and Sukhbeer Singh also assured India of a second silver medal, beating their Iranian opponents Geesa Bybordy and Danial Heidarzadehdehkordi 154-151.

The Indian team will face Switzerland for Gold on Saturday.

On Thursday, 17-year-old Komalika Bari had assured India of a silver medal after she reached the final in the recurve cadet section.

Bari will face Sonoda Waka of Japan in the fight for the gold on Sunday.

