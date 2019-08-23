India Bags Bronze in World Archery Youth Championships
Sukhbeer Singh, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Tushar Phadtare won the bronze medal in the junior compound men's team event in the World Archery Youth Championships.
Indian Archery (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: The Indian team of Sukhbeer Singh, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Tushar Phadtare clinched a bronze medal in the junior compound men's team event in the World Archery Youth Championships here on Friday.
Trailing by one point till the penultimate end, the Indian trio made a spectacular recovery, shooting a flawless final end with two Xs (closer to centre) to defeat Colombia's Jagdeep Teji Singh Mejia, Gomez Zuluaga Felipe and Toro Vasquez Manuel 234-231.
In the final, the Indians shot 60 out of 60 while the Colombians made 56 to lose the battle in the bronze play-off.
The compound junior mixed team of Raginee Markoo and Sukhbeer Singh also assured India of a second silver medal, beating their Iranian opponents Geesa Bybordy and Danial Heidarzadehdehkordi 154-151.
The Indian team will face Switzerland for Gold on Saturday.
On Thursday, 17-year-old Komalika Bari had assured India of a silver medal after she reached the final in the recurve cadet section.
Bari will face Sonoda Waka of Japan in the fight for the gold on Sunday.
