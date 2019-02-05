LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India Bid to Host Hockey World Cup in 2023

Australia and New Zealand have also expressed their interests for hosting the women's World Cup in the January 13-29, 2023 window. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1-17 in 2022 by Germany, Malaysia and Spain.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
India Bid to Host Hockey World Cup in 2023
(Twitter @FIH_Hockey)
After successfully organising the men's World Cup thrice, India on Tuesday announced their bid to host either of the FIH men's or women's World Cups in 2023.

India hosted the men's edition in Bhubaneswar last year, but have never hosted the women's World Cup.

While India and Germany have bid for both men's and women's World Cups, Malaysia and Spain have bid for the men's tournament.

"FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We're looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both men's and women's, and a lot of excitement for players and fans," International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Weil said in a statement.

The FIH will examine the bids before the Executive Board takes a decision in June 2019 on hosts of both the events.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
