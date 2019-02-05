English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
India Bid to Host Hockey World Cup in 2023
Australia and New Zealand have also expressed their interests for hosting the women's World Cup in the January 13-29, 2023 window. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1-17 in 2022 by Germany, Malaysia and Spain.
(Twitter @FIH_Hockey)
Loading...
After successfully organising the men's World Cup thrice, India on Tuesday announced their bid to host either of the FIH men's or women's World Cups in 2023.
Australia and New Zealand have also expressed their interests for hosting the women's World Cup in the January 13-29, 2023 window. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1-17 in 2022 by Germany, Malaysia and Spain.
India hosted the men's edition in Bhubaneswar last year, but have never hosted the women's World Cup.
While India and Germany have bid for both men's and women's World Cups, Malaysia and Spain have bid for the men's tournament.
"FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We're looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both men's and women's, and a lot of excitement for players and fans," International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Weil said in a statement.
The FIH will examine the bids before the Executive Board takes a decision in June 2019 on hosts of both the events.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Australia and New Zealand have also expressed their interests for hosting the women's World Cup in the January 13-29, 2023 window. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1-17 in 2022 by Germany, Malaysia and Spain.
India hosted the men's edition in Bhubaneswar last year, but have never hosted the women's World Cup.
While India and Germany have bid for both men's and women's World Cups, Malaysia and Spain have bid for the men's tournament.
"FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We're looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both men's and women's, and a lot of excitement for players and fans," International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Weil said in a statement.
The FIH will examine the bids before the Executive Board takes a decision in June 2019 on hosts of both the events.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results