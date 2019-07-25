Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Indian Medallists at World Boxing Championships Will Get Direct Entry into Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva said that boxers who win medals at the upcoming men's World Championships will get direct entry into the national squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Medallists at World Boxing Championships Will Get Direct Entry into Olympic Qualifiers
Image credit: Getty Images.
Loading...

New Delhi: Indian boxers who win medals at the upcoming World Championships for men in Russia will get direct entry into the national squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers, the sport's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI on Thursday.

The world championships in Russia no longer have Olympic qualifier status after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the International Boxing Association (AIBA) from conducting the event in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The IOC cited administrative and financial mismanagement in AIBA as the reasons for taking the decision.

The IOC took charge of the qualifiers as well and announced that the process will start only in January next year with the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers in China. The dates of the event are not yet out.

"Those who get medals at the world championships will get direct entry into the squad for the Olympic qualifiers. Others will have to give trials," Nieva said.

"I think it is a fair enough process to judge the boys," he added.

The world championships are scheduled from September 7 to 15 in Yekaterinburg city.

India's overall record at the mega-event is four bronze medals, the first of which was won by the celebrated Vijender Singh in 2009 in Italy. Vijender turned professional in 2015.

Vikas Krishan (2011), also a pro now, Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017) are the other three in the select group of Indian boxers who finished on the podium in the elite competition.

"We are confident of improving the medal count this time," Nieva said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram