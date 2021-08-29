India Celebrates Bhavina Patel's Historic Silver at Tokyo Paralympics on National Sports Day

Bhavina Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles table tennis class 4 final here. The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

THE MOMENT Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience throughout her #Paralympics campaign.Proud Bhavina Patel pic.twitter.com/G0zCGJcQSW — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2021

With this medal, Indian team opened its account at the Games. Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.

India celebrated Bhavina Patel’s silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics on National Sports Day:

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver . India applauds your achievement. You’ve done the nation proud. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/WcsI64JEFu— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel for creating history by winning India’s first silver medal in women’s singles class 4 table tennis event at the ongoing #TokyoParalympics .A wonderful display of focus , hardwork and mental strength. pic.twitter.com/Ijh9LmfBTo— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

Congratulations #BhavinaPatel Proud of you. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 29, 2021

Bhavina Patel made history in #Paralympics the nation is proud of you…@NBCOlympics— Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) August 29, 2021

Congratulation Bhavina Patel, we are all proud of you and you made the National sports day more sweeter #beyondthelimit #Paralympics #Silver #tabletennis pic.twitter.com/yGTzUfRPE4— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 29, 2021

Silver medal for India.Many Congratulations to #BhavinaPatel who has created history by becoming the first Indian para-paddler to win a medal in #Paralympics history.. pic.twitter.com/dyc3Cw3gEh— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2021

Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago at the Blind People’s Association at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities. There, she saw visually impaired children playing table tennis and decided to take up the sport. She won her first medal in a competition while representing Rotary Club in Ahmedabad, where she is settled now after her marriage to Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat. She reached world number two ranking in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel won another silver in the women’s singles Class 4 at the Asian Para table tennis championships in Beijing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here