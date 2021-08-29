CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Celebrates Bhavina Patel's Historic Silver at Tokyo Paralympics on National Sports Day
India Celebrates Bhavina Patel's Historic Silver at Tokyo Paralympics on National Sports Day

Indian para table tennis star Bhavina Patel (Twitter)

Bhavina Patel got a silver medal, as she lost in the final of the women's table tennis Class 4, India's first medal at Tokyo 2020 and 13th overall.

Bhavina Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women’s singles table tennis class 4 final here. The 34-year-old Patel’s impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women’s singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

With this medal, Indian team opened its account at the Games. Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.

India celebrated Bhavina Patel’s silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics on National Sports Day:

Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago at the Blind People’s Association at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities. There, she saw visually impaired children playing table tennis and decided to take up the sport. She won her first medal in a competition while representing Rotary Club in Ahmedabad, where she is settled now after her marriage to Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat. She reached world number two ranking in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel won another silver in the women’s singles Class 4 at the Asian Para table tennis championships in Beijing.

first published:August 29, 2021, 10:08 IST