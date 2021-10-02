India Confirm First Medal at World Women's Team Chess Championship, Advance to Final

Tania Sachdev defeated Meri Arabidze to win the second match for India and helped them advance to the final of the FIDE World Women’s Team Chess Championship with a win over Georgia. India will take on Russia in the final after they beat Ukraine 3-1. Mary Ann Gomes continued her good form, beating Salome Melia on the fourth board to help India draw the first match of the semifinals.

📷 Team India celebrates their semifinal victory against Georgia. #teamspiritThis is the first time that the Indian team wins medals at the FIDE World Women’s Team Championships and the final match against CFR Team tomorrow will show if the medals will be silver or gold. pic.twitter.com/l69tDlDPRc — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) October 1, 2021

Like in the quarterfinals, Gomes’ victory enabled India share honours after Lela Javakshivili had beaten Bhakti Kulkarni to give Georgia the advantage. India’s No.1 player D Harika (Elo 2511), playing on the top board, drew with Nina Dzagnidze (Elo 2525) in a short 14-move game. R Vaishali, playing on the second board, shared the point with Nino Batsiahvili in 61 moves.

It was Gomes, who shone again, riding high after winning both her matches in the quarterfinal against Kazakhstan. She beat Melia in a 55-move encounter as India drew the first match 2-2.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, India had defeated Kazakhstan 1.5-0.5 late on Thursday with Gomes playing a crucial role.

In the second match, India’s No.1 player Harika scored win against Zhansaya Abdumalik on the top board while Gomes was impressive in beating Gulmira Dauletova.

Meanwhile in the second semifinal, the top-seeded Russian won both the first and the second match of the semi-final against Ukraine to advance with a 3-1 win.

(With PTI inputs)

