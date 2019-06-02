Take the pledge to vote

Rohit Sharma Reveals How Dhoni Made Him Opener Overnight, Dhawan's Toilet Tradition

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in an interview with Gaurav Kapur for the show 'Breakfast with Champions', spoke on how they came together as an opening pair for India.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Reveals How Dhoni Made Him Opener Overnight, Dhawan's Toilet Tradition
File Photo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credit; AFP)
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are an opening pair that is feared all over the word. But did you know the first time they came out to open the innings together for India?

Rohit and Shikhar on a recent episode of 'Breakfast with Champions' with Gaurav Kapur, when they said that the first match for the 2017 Champions Trophy was the first time they came together.

"Champions Trophy is such a big tournament and suddenly MS (Dhoni) told me to open the innings in the first match. I was like ok, let’s see. He had eventually said it, and even I gave him a thumbs up, but later after getting back to my room, I was contemplating as to’ what did I do just now’, and whether it’s right or wrong for me," Rohit Sharma said on 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"I had no clue against who we were playing or not. Because as a player you get the psychological feel whether you’ll play or not. So I was preparing that since I’m not playing what would I do the entire day- training or something else. So I did not manage to care who the opposition was to be on the match day," Rohit recalled.

When Gaurav asked Rohit about one annoying habit of Dhawan, the right-hander was quick to point out that Shikhar is prone to go to the toilet just right before every match starts.

"Whenever we are going out to bat, he (Dhawan) feels the need to go to the toilet. But I like being ready 5 minutes before the players go out on the field as I want to settle my nerves by walking out to the field early. But he always goes to the toilet just before the match starts. And the fact that I'm the one taking first strike is even more annoying.

"But now I find it funny as it is weird how it can happen before every single match. He also has a habit of forgetting his socks and then asking teammates for a pair," added Rohit.

Rohit and Dhawan also opened up about being parents.

"Since the time Zoravar has gained senses, he's been in Rohit's lap. We're both very similar, he enjoys staying with his family as well. Now he is taking care of his little baby girl and of course his wife. Yesterday only when we were sitting together, I was asking him if he was giving her shower or changing her clothes and diapers and he was taking her around," Dhawan said.

