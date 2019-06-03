India Cricket World Cup Schedule: Full Fixture List, Dates, Match Time and Venues

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently underway in England and Wales, with all teams apart from India playing at least one match so far and South Africa playing twice already.India will play its first match against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, after which it would play at an interval of three days against Australia on June 9. The delayed start for India at the World Cup has been blamed on the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) flexing its muscles and forcing the ICC to give Team India more rest and time to acclimatise after the gruelling Indian Premier League.With the ICC introducing a new format for the 12th edition of the World Cup, all 10 teams will play each other at least once. So India, will play at least nine matches in the World Cup. After the round-robin stage, the top four teams will play the semi-finals and the winners will play the finals.Here’s India full schedule for the World Cup, along with the venues.Ahead of the World Cup opener, there was a big injury scare for India as skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb during a practice session. He was seen being attended to by the team physio, but has been cleared to play the first match.Kohli, along with Bumrah, would be key to India putting up a good show at the World Cup, with the two players topping the ICC rankings for batsmen and bowlers in ODIs respectively going into the 10-nation tournament.