India Cricket World Cup Schedule: Full Fixture List, Dates, Match Time and Venues

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
India Cricket World Cup Schedule: Full Fixture List, Dates, Match Time and Venues
India World Cup timetable: India will play its first match against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently underway in England and Wales, with all teams apart from India playing at least one match so far and South Africa playing twice already.
India will play its first match against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, after which it would play at an interval of three days against Australia on June 9. The delayed start for India at the World Cup has been blamed on the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) flexing its muscles and forcing the ICC to give Team India more rest and time to acclimatise after the gruelling Indian Premier League.
With the ICC introducing a new format for the 12th edition of the World Cup, all 10 teams will play each other at least once. So India, will play at least nine matches in the World Cup. After the round-robin stage, the top four teams will play the semi-finals and the winners will play the finals.
Here’s India full schedule for the World Cup, along with the venues.
Ahead of the World Cup opener, there was a big injury scare for India as skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb during a practice session. He was seen being attended to by the team physio, but has been cleared to play the first match.
Kohli, along with Bumrah, would be key to India putting up a good show at the World Cup, with the two players topping the ICC rankings for batsmen and bowlers in ODIs respectively going into the 10-nation tournament.
India will play its first match against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, after which it would play at an interval of three days against Australia on June 9. The delayed start for India at the World Cup has been blamed on the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) flexing its muscles and forcing the ICC to give Team India more rest and time to acclimatise after the gruelling Indian Premier League.
With the ICC introducing a new format for the 12th edition of the World Cup, all 10 teams will play each other at least once. So India, will play at least nine matches in the World Cup. After the round-robin stage, the top four teams will play the semi-finals and the winners will play the finals.
Here’s India full schedule for the World Cup, along with the venues.
Ahead of the World Cup opener, there was a big injury scare for India as skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb during a practice session. He was seen being attended to by the team physio, but has been cleared to play the first match.
Kohli, along with Bumrah, would be key to India putting up a good show at the World Cup, with the two players topping the ICC rankings for batsmen and bowlers in ODIs respectively going into the 10-nation tournament.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Influencer Trolled For Saying She Sold Only 36 Apparel to 2.6 Million Followers, Fights Back
- In Taapsee Pannu, I've Found a Friend Who I can Count on, Says Anurag Kashyap
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results