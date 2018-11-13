English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
India Eyeing at least 3 Medals from Women's WC Boxing, Says High Performance Director Nieva
Indian boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva expects at least three medals from the upcoming Women's World Championships here and anything more than that according to him will be a "bonus".
Indian boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva expects at least three medals from the upcoming Women's World Championships here and anything more than that according to him will be a "bonus".
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva expects at least three medals from the upcoming Women's World Championships here and anything more than that according to him will be a "bonus".
Argentina-born Swede Nieva said his expectation also includes a gold and anything less than that will be a below-par result for the hosts.
"I expect at least three medals, including a gold. We will not be satisfied if we can't achieve that. Everything more than 3 medals will be a bonus and great result for us," Nieva said ahead of the elite International Boxing Association (AIBA) event which will be held here for the first time from November 15 to 24.
Five-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom will spearhead India's 10-member contingent in the World Championships and there is immense pressure on the celebrated Manipuri boxer to add to her tally here.
But Nieva said it won't be easy for Mary Kom to pocket her sixth World Championships gold here, al though she remains India' best bet.
"Everybody expects Mary Kom to win a gold medal but it won't be easy. She has strong competition, she needs to perform as nobody will give her the gold free. "Everybody knows her. She has some pressure but she has done this before and we are confident she can do it again," he said.
Besides Mary Kom, Nieva expects good performances from some young Indian boxers in the tournament.
"Lovelina (Borgohain, 69kg), Manisha (54kg) looked pretty impressive in training sessions but a competition bout is totally different. It is their first World Championship and they are relatively inexperience but they are good boxers," he said.
Delhi's deteriorating air pollution has been hogging the limelight in the run-up to the tournament and Olympic bronze medallist boxer Mira Potkonen expressed concern over the matter, especially hailing from a pollution-free country like Finland.
"I came from a country which has the cleanest air, so it (pollution) is a bit of an issue. But I like the warm weather of Delhi. I knew what to expect as I was here in last January for the India Open Boxing," Finland's Potkonen said.
"Pollution is a problem but I will have to adjust to that. I won't go for jogs and try to concentrate on indoor training."
Potkonen won a bronze medal in the 60kg lightweight category at the 2016 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships and the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Nieva, on his part, said the Capital's city's worsening weather condition shouldn't be too much of a problem for the participating nations as boxing is predominantly an indoor sport.
"Nobody wants to play in a city where you feel the difference in breathing but this is a major issue in all big cities of the world. We had that in Beijing Olympics.
"But it's very important for the Indian government to deal with the issue and I think they are trying to do something about it. But there is no quick fix. This is something which will take years to bring it down," he said.
"For us, it's not a major issue. I have spoken to boxers of other countries as well and as Mira (Potkonen) said we usually train indoors, we stay inside the hotel, so it's not that much of an issue," Nieva added.
Argentina-born Swede Nieva said his expectation also includes a gold and anything less than that will be a below-par result for the hosts.
"I expect at least three medals, including a gold. We will not be satisfied if we can't achieve that. Everything more than 3 medals will be a bonus and great result for us," Nieva said ahead of the elite International Boxing Association (AIBA) event which will be held here for the first time from November 15 to 24.
Five-time world champion and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom will spearhead India's 10-member contingent in the World Championships and there is immense pressure on the celebrated Manipuri boxer to add to her tally here.
But Nieva said it won't be easy for Mary Kom to pocket her sixth World Championships gold here, al though she remains India' best bet.
"Everybody expects Mary Kom to win a gold medal but it won't be easy. She has strong competition, she needs to perform as nobody will give her the gold free. "Everybody knows her. She has some pressure but she has done this before and we are confident she can do it again," he said.
Besides Mary Kom, Nieva expects good performances from some young Indian boxers in the tournament.
"Lovelina (Borgohain, 69kg), Manisha (54kg) looked pretty impressive in training sessions but a competition bout is totally different. It is their first World Championship and they are relatively inexperience but they are good boxers," he said.
Delhi's deteriorating air pollution has been hogging the limelight in the run-up to the tournament and Olympic bronze medallist boxer Mira Potkonen expressed concern over the matter, especially hailing from a pollution-free country like Finland.
"I came from a country which has the cleanest air, so it (pollution) is a bit of an issue. But I like the warm weather of Delhi. I knew what to expect as I was here in last January for the India Open Boxing," Finland's Potkonen said.
"Pollution is a problem but I will have to adjust to that. I won't go for jogs and try to concentrate on indoor training."
Potkonen won a bronze medal in the 60kg lightweight category at the 2016 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships and the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Nieva, on his part, said the Capital's city's worsening weather condition shouldn't be too much of a problem for the participating nations as boxing is predominantly an indoor sport.
"Nobody wants to play in a city where you feel the difference in breathing but this is a major issue in all big cities of the world. We had that in Beijing Olympics.
"But it's very important for the Indian government to deal with the issue and I think they are trying to do something about it. But there is no quick fix. This is something which will take years to bring it down," he said.
"For us, it's not a major issue. I have spoken to boxers of other countries as well and as Mira (Potkonen) said we usually train indoors, we stay inside the hotel, so it's not that much of an issue," Nieva added.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy SUV Bookings to Stop From December 2018 – Report
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...