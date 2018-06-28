English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India Finish on Top of Medals Tally at Junior Shooting World Cup
Indian shooters picked up eight more medals, including five gold, on the concluding day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.
Manu Bhaker. (Image: SAI)
New Delhi: Indian shooters picked up eight more medals, including five gold, on the concluding day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.
Their successful campaign saw them finish on top of the medal standings among 61 participating countries, collecting 26 medals in all including 15 gold, two silver and nine bronze medals.
India's gold medals came in the 10m air pistol mixed team, 25m standard pistol men junior individual and team and 25m standard pistol women junior individual and team events respectively.
Besides, they also won the silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, a bronze in the 25m standard pistol junior men as well as a welcome bronze medal in the junior women's skeet team event.
The highlight of the day for India was their 1-2 finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where the pair of Devanshi Rana and Saurabh Chaudhary piped compatriots Manu Bhaker and Anmol Jain in the five team final to clinch gold.
Devanshi and Saurabh shot a total of 478.9 to get the better of Manu and Anmol, who finished with 474.4.
The Indian contingent in the process overturned the result in their favour over powerhouses China, who had topped the charts in the year's first Junior World Cup in Sydney, where India had finished second.
The Indian squad also established five new junior world records during the course of the Suhl JWC and equalled another
