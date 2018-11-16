English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
India Gets Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Denied Visa
The Olympic Council of Asia has warned India it could miss out on hosting major Games after a boxer from Kosovo was denied a visa to compete in the women's world championships in New Delhi.
IOA President Narinder Batra.
Loading...
The Olympic Council of Asia has warned India it could miss out on hosting major Games after a boxer from Kosovo was denied a visa to compete in the women's world championships in New Delhi.
India, which does not recognise Kosovo, has expressed a strong interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games.
Donjeta Sadiku and her two coaches were denied an Indian visa despite the best efforts of the Boxing Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
In a letter to India's sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and IOA president Narinder Batra, OCA chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said the incident could have far-reaching effects.
"The incident has seriously cast a doubt on the eligibility of India in hosting major international sporting events and other major games, like the Olympics, Asian Games etc, in India," OCA president wrote in his letter seen by AFP.
The Republic of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but many countries, most notably Russia, still do not recognise the Balkan state.
But Al-Sabah reminded India about the rules of the Olympic Charter.
"As you are aware as per Olympic Charter and OCA constitution, it is the duty of the organising committee to provide entry to every eligible athlete participating in a major championship without discrimination," he wrote.
Al-Sabah also cited how Spain, despite not recognising Kosovo as a sovereign country, this week lifted its ban on visiting Kosovan athletes using Kosovo's anthem and flag.
Boxers from 72 nations are competing in the flagship event of the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) in Indian capital.
India, which does not recognise Kosovo, has expressed a strong interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games.
Donjeta Sadiku and her two coaches were denied an Indian visa despite the best efforts of the Boxing Federation of India and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
In a letter to India's sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and IOA president Narinder Batra, OCA chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said the incident could have far-reaching effects.
"The incident has seriously cast a doubt on the eligibility of India in hosting major international sporting events and other major games, like the Olympics, Asian Games etc, in India," OCA president wrote in his letter seen by AFP.
The Republic of Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but many countries, most notably Russia, still do not recognise the Balkan state.
But Al-Sabah reminded India about the rules of the Olympic Charter.
"As you are aware as per Olympic Charter and OCA constitution, it is the duty of the organising committee to provide entry to every eligible athlete participating in a major championship without discrimination," he wrote.
Al-Sabah also cited how Spain, despite not recognising Kosovo as a sovereign country, this week lifted its ban on visiting Kosovan athletes using Kosovo's anthem and flag.
Boxers from 72 nations are competing in the flagship event of the International Boxing Federation (AIBA) in Indian capital.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mirzapur Review: Not Much on Offer Except a Top Class Pankaj Tripathi
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Facebook Suggests The Switch to Android From iPhones Was Purely on Merit, Not a Tiff With Tim Cook
- On National Press Day, Here's a Reminder: India isn't Quite 'Free' for Journalists
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...