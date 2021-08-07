India Hails Golfer Aditi Ashok's 'Stupendous Performance' at the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi Leads Wishes

Aditi Ashok may have missed a medal in Tokyo narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round here on Saturday, but her performance at the quadrennial games have well and truly put golf on the map in India. The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was one of the very first to laud golfer Aditi Ashok historic outing at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth. He said, she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail.

“Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Union sports minster Anurag Thakur too congratulated Aditi for achieving this historic feat.

India’s 🇮🇳 1st woman golferto finish 4th at Olympics Games!Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020. You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf ! You created history, best wishes ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZirJgzcgFw — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Aditi Ashok, you missed the Olympic medal by a whisker but you have finished at 4th spot at #Tokyo2020 !We are proud of your achievement @aditigolf and best wishes for your future journey!#Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/QUaeNVAJRu pic.twitter.com/tBRN3narYI— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

Others also rallied with their congratulatory message for the 23-year-old golfer from Bengaluru.

Wonderful effort Aditi, well done.👏🏻You missed a medal by a whisker but have managed to do something even bigger; make the nation pause & take note about golf ⛳🏌️‍♂️at the #Olympics!#Tokyo2020 #Golf pic.twitter.com/xWM0bpcbvk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Congrats @aditigolf while I know the pain of finishing 4th, what you did the last four days playing against the best in the business is nothing short of spectacular . I am a fan for life .. 👏👏👏 #RuknaNahiHai #olympics— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 7, 2021

Many a slip between the cup and the lip..heartbreaking for all fans of #aditiashok and golf today..she was superb and played that way for the entirety of the #Olympics2020.. Am sure the entire nation is proud of her— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) August 7, 2021

This is the best ever Indian performance in the Olympics.Ranked 200 in the world, finish 4th in the biggest event of the sport, #AditiAshok you are a gem 💎#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9C61GbCjrd — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 7, 2021

Stupendous performance by #AditiAshok.The Indian audience hardly see or takes interest in ‘Golf’. But your extraordinary performance glued us all to the television. You showed exemplary calmness. Thanks for taking Golf to new heights in India. pic.twitter.com/ZKbPun3CSd — PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@team_sai) August 7, 2021

Take a bow #AditiAshok ..You made everyone proud..Chin up girl for the patience and endurance you’ve shown for last 4 days.. Medal or not, you’ve won our hearts #Golf — BeardedDragon (@yashasva) August 7, 2021

#IndiaAtOlympicsThe gallant #AditiAshok falls short of a medal.At 18, she was the youngest golfer at Rio.Now at 23, he drove strokes much above her ranking to finish a close fourth.Surely, she will birdie more glories, whenever she tees off in the future! pic.twitter.com/ETHK9ep9Dl— Vinay Kanchan (@vinaykanchan5) August 7, 2021

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign, considering she started the day at second. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

