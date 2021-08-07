CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Sports» India Hails Golfer Aditi Ashok's 'Stupendous Performance' at the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi Leads Wishes
3-MIN READ

India Hails Golfer Aditi Ashok's 'Stupendous Performance' at the Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi Leads Wishes

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok at Tokyo Olympics (PTI)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok at Tokyo Olympics (PTI)

India’s Aditi Ashok came agonisingly close to a historic Olympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 in women’s individual stroke play (golf), finishing fourth.

Aditi Ashok may have missed a medal in Tokyo narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round here on Saturday, but her performance at the quadrennial games have well and truly put golf on the map in India. The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269, which was just one stroke below the medal bracket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was one of the very first to laud golfer Aditi Ashok historic outing at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth. He said, she may have narrowly missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics but has gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

“Well played @aditigolf! You have shown tremendous skill and resolve during #Tokyo2020. A medal was narrowly missed but you’ve gone farther than any Indian and blazed a trail. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Union sports minster Anurag Thakur too congratulated Aditi for achieving this historic feat.

Others also rallied with their congratulatory message for the 23-year-old golfer from Bengaluru.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign, considering she started the day at second. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

first published:August 07, 2021, 12:41 IST